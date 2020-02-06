Dr. Andrew Pestcoe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pestcoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Pestcoe, DO
Dr. Andrew Pestcoe, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
The Head & Neck Center PC2597 Schoenersville Rd Ste 205, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 691-2552
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Pestcoe has always, consistently exhibited a friendly, interested, and extremely professional attitude towards me as a patient. He is thorough and unhurried in his examination and explanation of your condition and the plan of care. He includes you in planning your own care taking your schedule and cost of treatment into consideration when prescribing medications. I have and will continue to trust him for my health care needs.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Dr. Pestcoe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pestcoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pestcoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pestcoe has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pestcoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pestcoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pestcoe.
