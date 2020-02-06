Overview of Dr. Andrew Pestcoe, DO

Dr. Andrew Pestcoe, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Pestcoe works at The Head And Neck Center, P.C in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.