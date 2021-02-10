Dr. Andrew Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Peterson, MD
Dr. Andrew Peterson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Peterson's Office Locations
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 398-1721Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 275 10th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 398-1721
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr Peterson is a gem! He took careful time to explain my sons condition explaining things well and answering ALL questions we had. I have reached out to colleges in the medical field asking their opinion of Dr Andrew Peterson and he was highly regarded in the medical community which is why we initially went to see him.
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology, Cambridge, Ma
- Neurology
