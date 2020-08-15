Overview of Dr. Andrew Pippas, MD

Dr. Andrew Pippas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Pippas works at Columbus Regional Medical Group - Center for Surgical Breast Care in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.