Dr. Andrew Podos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Podos, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Podos, MD
Dr. Andrew Podos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).
Dr. Podos works at
Dr. Podos' Office Locations
-
1
Podos Pediatrics400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 649-3323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Podos?
We have met with Dr Podos several times for my three children. He is really amazing and so thorough. He picked up on a heart murmur that none of my sons previous dr’s caught. Highly recommend!! Also office staff is amazing and very responsive. This is a A class office!
About Dr. Andrew Podos, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992794440
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Suny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podos works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Podos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.