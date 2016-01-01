Overview of Dr. Andrew Porter, DO

Dr. Andrew Porter, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Porter works at Via Christi Specialty Clinics in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.