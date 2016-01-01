Dr. Andrew Porter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Porter, DO
Dr. Andrew Porter, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Via Christi Specialty Clinics707 N Emporia St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (319) 389-7287
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Andrew Porter, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962458828
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
