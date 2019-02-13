See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Paterson, NJ
Dr. Andrew Price, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Price, MD

Dr. Andrew Price, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Price works at St Josephs Childrens Hospital in Paterson, NJ with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Price's Office Locations

    St Josephs Childrens Hospital
    703 Main St Ste 702, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-2000
    Surgery of Hand and Upper Extremity, Brachial Plexus Surgery
    7800 SW 57th Ave Ste 305, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 974-7242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Humerus Fracture
Limb Pain
Broken Arm
Humerus Fracture
Limb Pain

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Arm
Humerus Fracture
Limb Pain
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Clavicle Fracture
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendinitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Foot Sprain
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Herniated Disc
Hip Dysplasia
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 13, 2019
    I am a birth injured adult. I was dealing with a great deal of pain and called his office. I had been to a few doctors who really did not understand BPI nor where they interested in investigating the cause of extreme pain in my arm or the loss of my hard earned ROM. He identified it, explained what I needed. I had 30 PT treatments that really helped decrease some of the pain but insurance cut me off . I’m grateful for a doctor who did not dismiss me because of my age and assume aging cause pain
    Kath Mallozzi in Pearl River, NY — Feb 13, 2019
    About Dr. Andrew Price, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306944582
    Education & Certifications

    • Newington Chldns Hospital
    • New York University Med Center
    • Roosevelt Hospital
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Price has seen patients for Broken Arm and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

