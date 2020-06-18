Overview

Dr. Andrew Pundy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Pundy works at Andrew Pundy, MD in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.