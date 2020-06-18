Dr. Andrew Pundy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pundy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Pundy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Pundy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Locations
Andrew B Pundy MD1875 Dempster St Ste 504, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 518-8490
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Pipefitters
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He always is patience and listens to all my concerns. When a medication or behavior therapy he suggested doesn’t quite work well with me, he’s able to provide different approaches we could take, and explains each and every approach very clearly — the positives and negatives and what he would think is best. He is very patient and you can tell how knowledgeable he is. He’s always looking into new research and maintains to stay up to date with all his specialties. He doesn’t make you feel rushed, endures you feel comfortable, and doesn’t downplay /disregard your concerns. He doesn’t speak degradingly (which is something I experienced with past psychiatrists) and his staff, Shalon, is absolutely wonderful. She’s able to accommodate that I’m bad at phone calls so she takes the time to answer and send reminders to my email. She’s so sweet. By far the best doctor visit that I feel most comfortable with all around.
About Dr. Andrew Pundy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1033199336
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Psychiatry
