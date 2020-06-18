See All Psychiatrists in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Andrew Pundy, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Pundy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Pundy works at Andrew Pundy, MD in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew B Pundy MD
    Andrew B Pundy MD
1875 Dempster St Ste 504, Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 518-8490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Pipefitters
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 18, 2020
    He always is patience and listens to all my concerns. When a medication or behavior therapy he suggested doesn’t quite work well with me, he’s able to provide different approaches we could take, and explains each and every approach very clearly — the positives and negatives and what he would think is best. He is very patient and you can tell how knowledgeable he is. He’s always looking into new research and maintains to stay up to date with all his specialties. He doesn’t make you feel rushed, endures you feel comfortable, and doesn’t downplay /disregard your concerns. He doesn’t speak degradingly (which is something I experienced with past psychiatrists) and his staff, Shalon, is absolutely wonderful. She’s able to accommodate that I’m bad at phone calls so she takes the time to answer and send reminders to my email. She’s so sweet. By far the best doctor visit that I feel most comfortable with all around.
    AGJ — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Pundy, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Ukrainian
    • 1033199336
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Pundy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pundy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pundy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pundy has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pundy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pundy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pundy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pundy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pundy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

