Dr. Andrew Pytiak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Pytiak, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with Detroit Medical Center, Providence Hospital
Dr. Pytiak works at
Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE2055 N High St Ste 130, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0021
Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE - Golden400 Indiana St Ste 350, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (720) 821-3473Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Evergreen Building10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 310, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 743-7619Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Our son had a weekend emergency surgery on a dislocated thumb that no ER doctors could get back into place. He reviewed all options for treatment and started small before escalating the issue and was able to make a minimal treatment in the surgery. Great communication.
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French and Ukrainian
- 1003046095
- Detroit Medical Center, Providence Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
