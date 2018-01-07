Dr. Andrew Rackoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rackoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Rackoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Rackoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Pardee Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rackoff works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Mountain Gastroentrlgy1032 Fleming St, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 696-3099
-
2
Margaret R. Pardee Hospital800 N Justice St, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 696-3099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Pardee Hospital
- Transylvania Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rackoff performed a colonoscopy on me on 12/27/2017. He found a tumor that only partially exposed itself briefly on my appendix and provided a treatment plan. Following his diagnosis and referral for treatment, I researched my condition and colonoscopies in general and came to realize that he had done a meticulous exam and expertly handled a very dangerous biopsy. He even followed up with me several days later to make sure I was getting immediate treatment. I am very impressed.
About Dr. Andrew Rackoff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1740489145
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
