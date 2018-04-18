Dr. Andrew Radtke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radtke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Radtke, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Radtke, MD
Dr. Andrew Radtke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI.
Dr. Radtke's Office Locations
1
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave Ste 103, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 436-1359
2
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 436-1359
3
Prevea Health at Door County Medical Center323 S 18th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Directions (920) 436-1359
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am wondering if Dr Andrew Radtke runs the Boston Marathon? Thank you.
About Dr. Andrew Radtke, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1710305123
