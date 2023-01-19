Dr. Andrew Reichert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Reichert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Reichert, MD
Dr. Andrew Reichert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Phobia and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichert's Office Locations
- 1 85 Bryant Woods S Fl 1, Buffalo, NY 14228 Directions (716) 689-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is awesome.
About Dr. Andrew Reichert, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1306849138
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reichert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichert has seen patients for Anxiety, Phobia and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.