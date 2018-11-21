Dr. Andrew Reisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Reisner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Atlanta Office5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 540, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 785-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a former patient of Dr. Reisner and I can not begin to tell you how wonderful he is! I was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus shortly after birth and he cared for me from 8 years old all the way until I was 20. I am now about to be 23 years old and graduating college. If only he could be my neurosurgeon forever! I am forever grateful for being his patient for so many years!
About Dr. Andrew Reisner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1912951039
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reisner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reisner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Reisner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reisner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.