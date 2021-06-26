See All General Surgeons in Burbank, CA
Dr. Andrew Renner, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (23)
Map Pin Small Burbank, CA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Renner, MD

Dr. Andrew Renner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Renner works at ANDREW RENNER MD INC in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Renner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew Renner MD Inc
    2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 300, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Sherman Oaks Hospital
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Treatment frequency



Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 26, 2021
    Dr Renner saved my life! Literally !!!! ...... That was 14 years ago and I'll always treasure him and his office staff who are all fabulous and caring people.
    Claudia — Jun 26, 2021
    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275511032
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Montefiore Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Renner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Renner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Renner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Renner works at ANDREW RENNER MD INC in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Renner’s profile.

    Dr. Renner has seen patients for Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Renner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

