Overview of Dr. Andrew Rhea, MD

Dr. Andrew Rhea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Rhea works at Florence Neurosurgery & Spine Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.