Dr. Andrew Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Richards, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Richards, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Richards works at
Locations
-
1
Sollenberger Colon-Rectal Sgy3907 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 232-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richards?
I couldn't recommend a better colon-rectal surgeon or a better person in the entire Central Pennsylvania area. I've always experienced the absolute best care and heartfelt compassion from this extraordinary physician. I would put my life in the hands of no other. I have nothing but positive things to say about him and the practice. I, thank all of them for everything they do, everyday. They make a difference and that matters; it is greatly appreciated.
About Dr. Andrew Richards, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1750390753
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Colectomy, Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.