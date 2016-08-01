Dr. Andrew Riggin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riggin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Riggin, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Riggin, MD
Dr. Andrew Riggin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Easton, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Riggin works at
Dr. Riggin's Office Locations
-
1
UM Shore Medical Group-Urology at Easton490 Cadmus Ln Ste 104, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-0560
-
2
UM Shore Medical Group - Neurology and Sleep Medicine at Queenstown125 Shoreway Dr, Queenstown, MD 21658 Directions (410) 820-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riggin?
I want my Dr. to exude confidence and to deliver information straight, but with compassion. Dr. Riggin is an incredible Dr. , he was so kind and knowledgeable, he was diligent, he kept me informed twice a day and had associates check in on me as well. I truly felt like I was in great hands and getting the best treatment under his care.
About Dr. Andrew Riggin, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1780941492
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riggin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riggin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riggin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riggin works at
Dr. Riggin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riggin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riggin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riggin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riggin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.