Overview of Dr. Andrew Riggin, MD

Dr. Andrew Riggin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Easton, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Riggin works at UM Shore Medical Group-Urology at Easton in Easton, MD with other offices in Queenstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.