Dr. Andrew Ringer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Ringer, MD
Dr. Andrew Ringer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Ringer works at
Dr. Ringer's Office Locations
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ringer is a very thorough doctor, but also very personable and friendly. He explains things in a way that is easy to understand.
About Dr. Andrew Ringer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1134237712
Education & Certifications
- Univ At Buffalo
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Univ of Cincinnati
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Neurosurgery
