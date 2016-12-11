Overview of Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD

Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler.



Dr. Roberts works at HEB Urology Clinic in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.