Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD

Urology
3.6 (8)
Map Pin Small Bedford, TX
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD

Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler.

Dr. Roberts works at HEB Urology Clinic in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roberts' Office Locations

    HEB Urology Clinic
    1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 204, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 546-1332

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 11, 2016
    I HAVE SEEN DR ROBERTS FOR MANY YEARS AND WAS VERY PLEASED. I NEED HIM TO GIVE ME SOME GUIDANCE FOR MY WIFE. SHE HAS SEVERE LEAKY BLADDER AND HAS SEEN 2 UROLOGIST IN THE FT WORTH AREA. SHE HAS BINSWANGER DISEASE AND THEY ARE ALL SAYING THERE IS NOTHING THEY CAN DO. DO YOU THINK YOU COULD HELP OR KNOW OF SOMETHING OR SOMEONE THAT COULD HELP HER?? WE HAVE MOVED FROM EAST TEXAS TO BOYD, TX WHICH IS WEST OF FT WORTH. PLEASE RESPOND. MY PHONE IS 903-570-2730
    ELMER THACKERSON in BOYD, TX — Dec 11, 2016
    About Dr. Andrew Roberts, MD

    • Urology
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Okla
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Hospital Affiliations

    • UT Health North Campus Tyler

