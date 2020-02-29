Overview of Dr. Andrew Robinson, MD

Dr. Andrew Robinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at Capital Eye Care in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.