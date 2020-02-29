Dr. Andrew Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Robinson, MD
Dr. Andrew Robinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
-
1
Capital Eye Care2200 Burdett Ave Ste 102, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 274-0657
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
Excellent Dr. Office very efficient and professional.
About Dr. Andrew Robinson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962459420
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.