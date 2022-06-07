Dr. Andrew Roeser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roeser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Roeser, MD
Dr. Andrew Roeser, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Neurosurgical Group of Texas6560 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3942Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Neurosurgical Group Of Texas8731 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 985-5193
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
I have suffered back pain for the last 10 years which got progressively worse. I went to “Spine Physicians Institute” in Dallas, I got an MRI done and they recommended to fuse L2,L3,L4. Then I saw Dr. Roeser for a second opinion. When I told him what they wanted to do. Dr. Roeser looked at the same MRI and said I “would certainly not recommend that. We can do a Laminotomy, which is much less invasive and will get you back to normal in a short time”. The surgery went very well, and I am pain free. Thank you Dr. Roeser
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1295972305
Dr. Roeser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roeser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roeser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roeser has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roeser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Roeser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roeser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roeser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roeser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.