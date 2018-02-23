Dr. Andrew Rogove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Rogove, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Rogove, MD
Dr. Andrew Rogove, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Rogove's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurology at Bay Shore370 E Main St Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-4767
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm seeing Dr. Rogove for over a two years now. Twice in the Hospital ( recovering TIA) I was always happy with his concerse regarding my symptoms from head injury in 2015. I will recommend Dr. Andrew Rogove with out any hesitation. His stuff in the office is always polite, professional and any questions have been resolve with easy.
About Dr. Andrew Rogove, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295783132
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- Stony Brook University School of Medicine
- Vascular Neurology
