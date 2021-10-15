Overview of Dr. Andrew Rokito, MD

Dr. Andrew Rokito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rokito works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.