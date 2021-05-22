See All Neurosurgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Andrew Romeo, MD

Neurosurgery
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrew Romeo, MD

Dr. Andrew Romeo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Romeo works at Capital Women's Care in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romeo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Alabama At Birmingham
    619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 247-8072
  2. 2
    South Denver Neurosurgery
    9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 101, Littleton, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 638-7500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 22, 2021
    After suffering brain bleeds & skull fractures, Dr. Romeo performed an emergency craniotomy that saved my life. Months later he performed a second surgery (cranioplasty) on me. Based on my first experience, I wasn’t nervous & felt incredibly calm going under for a second time. I can’t say enough great things about Dr. Romeo. He was a wonderful advocate for me throughout my experience. He is compassionate, knowledgeable, & intentional with all his work. I am convinced that this is his calling in life & I’m so thankful for that!
    Kyli Hopkins — May 22, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Romeo, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1699064329
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    • University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    • University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
