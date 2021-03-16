Dr. Andrew Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Rosen, MD
Dr. Andrew Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
-
1
Upper East Orthopaedics, PC315 E 83rd St, New York, NY 10028 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
I wouldnt' be walking without Dr. Rosen. After performing four ACL (FOUR) reconstructions on my knees, Dr. Rosen is nothing short of a miracle worker. Other doctors are amazed when I tell them I've had four ACL replacements and walk without a limp or any pain whatsoever. Dr. Rosen takes the time to understand your anatomy and how much you want to "get back into" post op. I wouldn't send anyone who needs orthopedic surgery anywhere else. Period. Excellent office staff and its great to see a doctor who does procedures in-office (u/s, injections, x-rays) instead of sending you out to another facility. Super convenient office location as well, literally 100 yards from the Q train stop. If professional athletes use him on their shoulders and elbows and knees, you know he's the real deal. He's not Dr. Bedside Manner, but that's not why you see an orthopedist. You need a world class surgeon, and that's Dr. Rosen.
About Dr. Andrew Rosen, MD
- Orthopedics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1639171911
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosen speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.