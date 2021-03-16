See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Andrew Rosen, MD

Orthopedics
3.3 (13)
New York, NY
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Rosen, MD

Dr. Andrew Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Rosen works at Upper E Orthopaedics, PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upper East Orthopaedics, PC
    315 E 83rd St, New York, NY 10028
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Joint Pain
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
ACL Surgery
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Bone Scan
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Fracture
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Plantar Fasciitis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Stress Fracture of Foot
Trigger Finger
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery
Baker's Cyst
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Humerus Fracture
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Surgery
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance
Trigger Point Injection
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 16, 2021
    I wouldnt' be walking without Dr. Rosen. After performing four ACL (FOUR) reconstructions on my knees, Dr. Rosen is nothing short of a miracle worker. Other doctors are amazed when I tell them I've had four ACL replacements and walk without a limp or any pain whatsoever. Dr. Rosen takes the time to understand your anatomy and how much you want to "get back into" post op. I wouldn't send anyone who needs orthopedic surgery anywhere else. Period. Excellent office staff and its great to see a doctor who does procedures in-office (u/s, injections, x-rays) instead of sending you out to another facility. Super convenient office location as well, literally 100 yards from the Q train stop. If professional athletes use him on their shoulders and elbows and knees, you know he's the real deal. He's not Dr. Bedside Manner, but that's not why you see an orthopedist. You need a world class surgeon, and that's Dr. Rosen.
    RJ — Mar 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Rosen, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Rosen, MD

    • Orthopedics
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1639171911
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen works at Upper E Orthopaedics, PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosen’s profile.

    Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

