Dr. Andrew Rosenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Rosenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Rosenstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Towson7505 Osler Dr Ste 502, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 296-4210
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenstein?
In 2006, Dr. Rosenstein was consulted re: my late husband"s Barrett's Esophagus. He very capably performed the esophagoscopy, confirmed the diagnosis, kindly but openly explained to both of us what could be done to help achieve a level of recovery, and acknowledged that this was terminal for him. He was kind but firm in calming me and assuring that I could provide the care and support my husband needed.
About Dr. Andrew Rosenstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1275615486
Education & Certifications
- U MD/U MD Hosp
- U MD/U MD Hosp
- U Md
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenstein works at
Dr. Rosenstein has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.