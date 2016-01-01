Dr. Andrew Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Ross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
About Dr. Andrew Ross, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063575587
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ross using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.