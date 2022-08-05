Dr. Andrew Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ross, MD
Dr. Andrew Ross, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Colo-Rectal Surgery, Rutgers University Robert Woods Johnson Medical School
Baptist Health Colorectal & General Surgery670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
Dr. Ross performed Robotic surgery on me less than a week ago. He is a talented doctor who knows what he's doing & does it well. His finesse is magical. Dr. Ross is sure of himself & thus allowed me to know I was in strong, capable hands from day 1. I'm more of a chicken than someone who powers through easily. So when I say I'm feeling good a few days after surgery, this is a meaningful statement. Dr. Ross is highly experienced, highly trained & confident. This is the person you want to see & to treat you. I am truly grateful to Dr. Ross.
About Dr. Andrew Ross, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1306834452
Education & Certifications
- Colo-Rectal Surgery, Rutgers University Robert Woods Johnson Medical School
- Assistant Resident, General Surgery & Chief Resident, General Surgery, North Shore University Hospital
- General Surgery, Tufts-New England Medical Center Hospital
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ross using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Italian and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
