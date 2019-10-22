Dr. Andrew Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ross, MD
Dr. Andrew Ross, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their residency with Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Ross works at
Dermatology Specialists Inc3629 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 757-7546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
First time visit to Dermatology Specialist in Vista. A dermatologist friend from Texas told me I needed to see a dermatologist for a mole on my cheek. I knew of this practice because I had taken my son there years ago when he was in school. I researched to see who I thought would be a good doctor to see and it appeared to be Dr. Ross. When I arrived at the office he was available right away. I think I only waited 5 minutes. He did a full body check being that I was 60 and had many prior years in the sun. Other than the mole on my cheek he noticed a very small one on my chest that he thought needed attention. He did a shave biopsy on both, I received a call from pathology with the treatment plan. I have to say that he was very informative and explained things very clearly. He gave me a great impression from a first visit.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1700140738
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Dermatology
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.