Dr. Rothstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Rothstein, DPM
Overview of Dr. Andrew Rothstein, DPM
Dr. Andrew Rothstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothstein's Office Locations
- 1 77734 Country Club Dr Ste A2, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 328-4669
- 2 111 FOX HILLS MALL, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (310) 915-0078
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love this doctor. He is thorough he is complete and he is intelligent. I've been to other podiatrist but none as good as Dr. Rothstein
About Dr. Andrew Rothstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1619980455
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
