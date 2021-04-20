Overview of Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD

Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Rouse works at Woods Mill Orthopedics in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.