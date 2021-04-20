Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD
Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Rouse works at
Dr. Rouse's Office Locations
Woods Mill Orthopedics224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 330S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-7013
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr.Touse 2-years ago, in late summer. He needed to do 5-surgeries on my left foot. In addition to these surgeries, I also needed to have “drop foot surgery .” He refused to agree with us,and another surgeon that I had seen previously in the same office! Because, he refused to include the drop foot surgery with his other 5-surgeries I needed, I simply postponed my surgeries all together! I have had a near fatal head injury and had an emergency Craniatomy on 4/13/1980. As a result I was totally paralyzed on my left side and to date, am still having issues with my left foot. Hopefully Dr. Rouse will see the need to include this drop foot surgery ?! I desperately need to have this repaired as soon as possible. I do believe that he’s an excellent Dr. I’ve also had several falling incidents because of the drop foot problem, and at my last visit with him, discovered that my foot is turning inside very severely. More issues with falling!
About Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Hospital
- Washington University Barnes Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rouse works at
Dr. Rouse has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.