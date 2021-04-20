See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD

Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Rouse works at Woods Mill Orthopedics in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dwight Woiteshek, MD
Dr. Dwight Woiteshek, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
4.8 (536)
View Profile

Dr. Rouse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woods Mill Orthopedics
    224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 330S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-7013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rouse?

    Apr 20, 2021
    I saw Dr.Touse 2-years ago, in late summer. He needed to do 5-surgeries on my left foot. In addition to these surgeries, I also needed to have “drop foot surgery .” He refused to agree with us,and another surgeon that I had seen previously in the same office! Because, he refused to include the drop foot surgery with his other 5-surgeries I needed, I simply postponed my surgeries all together! I have had a near fatal head injury and had an emergency Craniatomy on 4/13/1980. As a result I was totally paralyzed on my left side and to date, am still having issues with my left foot. Hopefully Dr. Rouse will see the need to include this drop foot surgery ?! I desperately need to have this repaired as soon as possible. I do believe that he’s an excellent Dr. I’ve also had several falling incidents because of the drop foot problem, and at my last visit with him, discovered that my foot is turning inside very severely. More issues with falling!
    Debra M. Baker — Apr 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rouse to family and friends

    Dr. Rouse's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rouse

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669465852
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University Barnes Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University St Louis
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rouse works at Woods Mill Orthopedics in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rouse’s profile.

    Dr. Rouse has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Rouse, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.