Overview of Dr. Andrew Rozelle, MD

Dr. Andrew Rozelle, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.



Dr. Rozelle works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.