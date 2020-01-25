Dr. Andrew Rozelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Rozelle, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Rozelle, MD
Dr. Andrew Rozelle, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Dr. Rozelle's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful, caring and compassionate doctor who takes the time to listen and explain.
About Dr. Andrew Rozelle, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1548326606
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rozelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozelle has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozelle.
