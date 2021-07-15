Overview

Dr. Andrew Rubin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Rubin works at Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.