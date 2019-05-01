Overview of Dr. Andrew Sacks, DO

Dr. Andrew Sacks, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sacks works at AKDHC Prescott in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Cottonwood, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.