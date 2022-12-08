Overview of Dr. Andrew Saffer, DPM

Dr. Andrew Saffer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Saffer works at Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialists in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.