Dr. Andrew Saffer, DPM
Dr. Andrew Saffer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.
Carolina Foot Specialists615 Wesley Dr Ste 340, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 225-5575
Carolina Foot Specialists501 Bramson Ct Unit 301, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 654-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been suffering with a condition now for about 5 months and decided to change up my care and visit Carolina Foot and Ankle. The entire experience from the front desk to the DR visit was exceptional. The staff is very accommodating, assisting in determining insurance coverage, confirming costs and really a refreshing experience. The entire team are champions of service excellence. Dr. Saffer was thorough in his examination, asked and answered questions, at no point did I feel rushed through the exam. I highly recommend this provider and his team!
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Western Reserve Care Sys/Northside Hosp Forum Hlth
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- College of Charleston
- Foot Surgery
