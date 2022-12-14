Overview

Dr. Andrew Sager, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Sager works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.