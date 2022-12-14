See All Cardiologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Andrew Sager, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Dr. Andrew Sager, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Sager works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown
    301 21st Ave N # 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 956-2816
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Cookeville
    120 Walnut Commons Ln Ste C, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 956-2845

Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr Sager really a good cardiologist. He will not tally around when you are having problems . A great Doctor .
    Margaret Holland — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Cardiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1942203120
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    • Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands
    • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
    • Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
    • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

    Dr. Andrew Sager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sager has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

