Dr. Andrew Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Salem, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Salem, MD
Dr. Andrew Salem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Salem works at
Dr. Salem's Office Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Eye Center3405 Edloe St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 797-1500Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salem?
Had Dr. Salem perform my lasik procedure 2 months ago, he was very professional and went above and beyond what I had hoped for, leaving me with healthy eyes and 20/15 vision.
About Dr. Andrew Salem, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1114218278
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
- Tulane University
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem works at
Dr. Salem speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.