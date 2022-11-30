Overview of Dr. Andrew Saltzman, MD

Dr. Andrew Saltzman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Saltzman works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.