Dr. Andrew Saltzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Saltzman, MD
Dr. Andrew Saltzman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Saltzman works at
Dr. Saltzman's Office Locations
Tri-State Orthopaedics225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 477-1558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
West Side Office5625 Pearl Dr Ste 101, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 474-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saltzman was prompt, thorough with visits and cordial. He extended professional kindness and genuine concern for my well-being.
About Dr. Andrew Saltzman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center Hospital of Vermont
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Saltzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltzman works at
Dr. Saltzman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzman.
