Dr. Samel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Samel, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Samel, MD is a Dermatologist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Samel works at
Locations
Attleboro Dermatology PC152 Emory St Unit 2, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 226-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Samel for many years. He is a caring, very professional doctor. He listens to any/all issues you may be having and treats them accordingly. He explains everything in a way all patients understand. I continue to recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Andrew Samel, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1821066291
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Samel works at
Dr. Samel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Shaving of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Samel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.