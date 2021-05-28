Overview of Dr. Andrew Sattel, MD

Dr. Andrew Sattel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Virtua Camden, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Sattel works at Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.