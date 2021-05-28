Dr. Andrew Sattel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sattel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sattel, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Sattel, MD
Dr. Andrew Sattel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Virtua Camden, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
Dr. Sattel works at
Dr. Sattel's Office Locations
-
1
Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center - Voorhees Office200 Bowman Dr Ste 140, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 983-4263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sattel?
Very courteous. Treated us like family.
About Dr. Andrew Sattel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295828853
Education & Certifications
- Blodgett Memorial Medical Center|Thomas Jefferson University
- Grand Rapids Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program
- MC Penn|Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Medical College
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Camden
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sattel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sattel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sattel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sattel works at
Dr. Sattel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sattel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sattel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sattel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sattel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sattel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.