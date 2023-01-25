See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Andrew Scatola, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
Dr. Andrew Scatola, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Scatola works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St # 216, Hartford, CT 06106 (860) 972-1212
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St # 208, Hartford, CT 06106 (860) 972-1212
    85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 (860) 972-1212
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 Salem Route 82 Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 (860) 886-0023
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 (860) 972-1212

Hospital Affiliations
  Hartford Hospital
  Midstate Medical Center
  The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  St. Vincent's Medical Center

Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
    Coventry Health Care

    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr Scatola is a great Dr. And a very caring man. He spends all the time it takes to make his plan for my future health - I feel that I was very fortunate to have found such a Doctor.
    JB Carrier — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Andrew Scatola, MD

    Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    English
    1003173493
    Education & Certifications

    Long Island Jewish Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine|Montefiore Medical Center North Division|North Shore University Hospital
    University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Residency
    University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
