Dr. Andrew Scatola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Scatola, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Scatola works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St # 216, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St # 208, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
- 3 85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Salem Route 82 Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-0023
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scatola is a great Dr. And a very caring man. He spends all the time it takes to make his plan for my future health - I feel that I was very fortunate to have found such a Doctor.
About Dr. Andrew Scatola, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- English
- 1003173493
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine|Montefiore Medical Center North Division|North Shore University Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
