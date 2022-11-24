See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Andrew Schafer, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Schafer, MD

Dr. Andrew Schafer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Schafer works at Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schafer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center
    520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr. Andrew Schafer is my hematologist who was recommended by my PCP (now retired) due to Cold Agglutinin Disease. I have the highest respect for Dr. Schafer; he is professional organized, sincerely interested, caring and highly detailed. He is very patient, taking his time to ask so many questions that uncover my health information that I would not think to share. Dr. Schafer finds potential health issues that are important to address that I did not even know exist. He is open minded to natural remedies which makes me happy. He still looks like Santa Claus to me. I feel secure, thankful and lucky to have Dr. Schafer care for me and do not hesitate to give him and his staff my highest recommendation!!!
    About Dr. Andrew Schafer, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    • 1215979638
    Education & Certifications

    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Schafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schafer works at Richard T. Silver, M.D. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schafer’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

