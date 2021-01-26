Overview of Dr. Andrew Schell, MD

Dr. Andrew Schell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Schell works at South Florida ENT in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL, Homestead, FL and Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.