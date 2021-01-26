Dr. Andrew Schell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Schell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Schell, MD
Dr. Andrew Schell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Schell works at
Dr. Schell's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
2
South Florida ENT Associates6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 704, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-0203
-
3
Homestead925 NE 30th Ter Ste 214, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
4
West kendall15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
5
Miami Beach4302 Alton Rd Ste 650, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 595-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schell?
Dr. Schell is an excellent doctor. He’s caring, takes his time to listen, and is extremely knowledgeable. Great and rare combination for such a young doc. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Andrew Schell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1871723742
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Ohio State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schell works at
Dr. Schell has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.