Dr. Andrew Schimel, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Schimel, MD
Dr. Andrew Schimel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Washington University in Saint Louis|Washington University, St Louis
Dr. Schimel works at
Dr. Schimel's Office Locations
Center For Excellence In Eye Care8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Everything that a Doctor should be and most are not, he is simply one of the best.
About Dr. Andrew Schimel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1174714836
Education & Certifications
- Washington University in Saint Louis|Washington University, St Louis
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute In Miami, Florida|Saint Joseph Hospital, University of Illinois College of Medicine
Dr. Schimel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schimel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schimel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schimel has seen patients for Macular Edema, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schimel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schimel speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Schimel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schimel.
