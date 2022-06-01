Overview of Dr. Andrew Schimel, MD

Dr. Andrew Schimel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Washington University in Saint Louis|Washington University, St Louis



Dr. Schimel works at Center For Excellence In Eye Care in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.