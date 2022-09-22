Overview of Dr. Andrew Schmierer, DPM

Dr. Andrew Schmierer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Schmierer works at Caring Podiatry in Monroe Township, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.