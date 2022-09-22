See All Podiatric Surgeons in Monroe Township, NJ
Dr. Andrew Schmierer, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (67)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Schmierer, DPM

Dr. Andrew Schmierer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Schmierer works at Caring Podiatry in Monroe Township, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmierer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caring Podiatry
    18 Centre Dr Ste 203, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 860-9111
  2. 2
    Caring Podiatry
    444 Neptune Blvd Unit 1A, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 455-8700
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Personable, speedy and great results. Great doctor 10/10 would recommend
    — Sep 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Schmierer, DPM
    About Dr. Andrew Schmierer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700854700
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Schmierer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmierer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmierer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmierer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmierer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmierer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmierer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmierer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmierer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmierer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

