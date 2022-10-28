Overview of Dr. Andrew Schorfhaar, DO

Dr. Andrew Schorfhaar, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Schorfhaar works at Michigan State University Sports Medicine in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.