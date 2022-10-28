See All Orthopedic Surgeons in East Lansing, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Schorfhaar, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Schorfhaar, DO

Dr. Andrew Schorfhaar, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.

Dr. Schorfhaar works at Michigan State University Sports Medicine in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schorfhaar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas Dietzel DO
    4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 420, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 884-6100
  2. 2
    Sparrow Sports Medicine
    2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 212, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-8890
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Mclaren Orthopedic Hospital
    2727 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 975-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Internal Derangement of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Meniscus Surgery
Internal Derangement of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Meniscus Surgery

Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr Schorfhaar repaired my knees after an accident, and did an amazing job. His knowledge, experience, and abilities are top-notch. He is thorough in answering questions, and in giving instructions. He is honest and transparent, and his level of integrity is rare. If my family member needed surgery for a traumatic injury to a joint, I’d want him to do it.
    GS — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Schorfhaar, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1356368435
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

