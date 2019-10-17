Dr. Andrew Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lehighton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Lehighton Campus.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Franklin Township Medical Associates204 State Rd, Lehighton, PA 18235 Directions (610) 379-0443
lehigh gastroenterology associates400 S 9th St, Lehighton, PA 18235 Directions (610) 379-0443
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Lehighton Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is such a kind person. Listens to you and is well spoken. Great bed side manner.
About Dr. Andrew Schwartz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1134189467
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
