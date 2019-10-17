Overview

Dr. Andrew Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lehighton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Lehighton Campus.



Dr. Schwartz works at DermOne Dermatology Centeres in Lehighton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.