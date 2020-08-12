Dr. Andrew Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Schwartz, MD
Dr. Andrew Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Fifth Ave. Oculofacial Aesthetic Surgery PC
1034 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028
(212) 570-0707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an amazing experience! I had PRK eye surgery. I wish I did it sooner!
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Masonic Healthcare Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
