Dr. Andrew Seipel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Seipel works at Licking Memorial Family Practice Licking Valley in Newark, OH with other offices in Granville, OH and Pataskala, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.