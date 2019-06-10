Dr. Andrew Seiwert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiwert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Seiwert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Seiwert, MD
Dr. Andrew Seiwert, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Seiwert works at
Dr. Seiwert's Office Locations
-
1
Toledo2109 Hughes Dr Ste 450, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 824-1888
-
2
Vein Care5700 Monroe St Unit 309, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-2090
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seiwert?
Excellent doctor. Answers all questions , virtuous, very thorough and very very happy with the result of my vericose vein removal.
About Dr. Andrew Seiwert, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1487646634
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Med Center|Osf St Francis Med Center|Spectrum Health Butterworth Camp
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seiwert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seiwert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seiwert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seiwert works at
Dr. Seiwert has seen patients for Spider Veins, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seiwert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiwert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiwert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seiwert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seiwert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.