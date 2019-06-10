See All Vascular Surgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. Andrew Seiwert, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Toledo, OH
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Seiwert, MD

Dr. Andrew Seiwert, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Seiwert works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Toledo in Toledo, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seiwert's Office Locations

    Toledo
    2109 Hughes Dr Ste 450, Toledo, OH 43606 (419) 824-1888
    Vein Care
    5700 Monroe St Unit 309, Sylvania, OH 43560 (419) 291-2090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Jun 10, 2019
    Excellent doctor. Answers all questions , virtuous, very thorough and very very happy with the result of my vericose vein removal.
    — Jun 10, 2019
    About Dr. Andrew Seiwert, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Seiwert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiwert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seiwert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seiwert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seiwert has seen patients for Spider Veins, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seiwert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiwert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiwert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seiwert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seiwert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

