Overview of Dr. Andrew Seiwert, MD

Dr. Andrew Seiwert, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Seiwert works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Toledo in Toledo, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.