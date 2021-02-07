See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (52)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO

Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Seltzer works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL, Jupiter, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Luke Spencer Gardner, MD
Dr. Luke Spencer Gardner, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Crowe, MD
Dr. Matthew Crowe, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Glenn Shi, MD
Dr. Glenn Shi, MD
4.7 (34)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Seltzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    4215 Burns Rd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7775
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Gardens
    3401 Pga Blvd Ste 500, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Wellington Office
    10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 231, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776
  4. 4
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    2055 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Seltzer?

    Feb 07, 2021
    First of all, Dr. Seltzer runs an on-time practice. I have never waited more than five minutes for any appointment with him. He is very caring and thorough. He explained the problem I have, and my options completely, in terms a lay person can understand. I have a lot of confidence in Dr. Seltzer and his staff.
    Florida — Feb 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Seltzer to family and friends

    Dr. Seltzer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Seltzer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO.

    About Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124127055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seltzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seltzer has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Seltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seltzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Seltzer, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.